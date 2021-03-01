DHS Introduces Online Resources for GPS Spoofing Prevention; Jim Platt Quoted

GPS Spoofing Prevention

The Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology (DHS S&T) directorate has released two online resources as part of efforts to help the public mitigate GPS spoofing incidents.

DHS said Friday it seeks to assist users in checking the GPS data's integrity through the Epsilon Algorithm Suite and the Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) Integrity Library.

Epsilon AS algorithms are designed to equip end users with spoofing detection capacities without the need to modify GPS receivers while PNT Library is a software tool that works to provide various levels of data security.

"Since GPS signals can be jammed or spoofed, critical infrastructure systems should not be designed with the assumption that GPS data will always be available or will always be accurate," said Jim Platt, chief of strategic initiatives at the Cybersecurity and Information Security Agency's (CISA) National Risk Management Center.

Platt added DHS advises the public to devise a holistic defense approach that focuses on the integrity of GPS data from its receipt to its implementation into a platform.