DHS Issues Grants to Support Minority-Serving Academic Engagement

Nichols Martin March 11, 2021 Contract Awards, News, Technology

DHS Science and Technology

The Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology (DHS S&T) Directorate has awarded grants to five minority-serving universities for academic engagement efforts. 

The awardees will work with centers of excellence to develop course content and academic engagement programs under the Scientific Leadership Award program, in line with DHS' objectives, the department said Wednesday.

The program supports the promotion of science, technology, engineering and math at minority-serving institutions, such as tribal universities, historically black colleges and Hispanic-serving institutions.

The recipients are:

  • Jackson State University
  • Tennessee State University
  • Texas A&M University – Kingsville
  • University of Texas – Rio Grande Valley
  • University of the District of Columbia

