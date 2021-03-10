DHS Unveils Topics for Long-Range Broad Agency Announcement; Dusty Lang Quoted

The Department of Homeland Security's science and technology (DHS S&T) directorate has released 23 topics for a broad agency announcement (LRBAA) that seeks to gather proposals on novel approaches that may address DHS' operational needs.
DHS said Tuesday that it aims to build prototypes, test and mature various technologies for homeland security usage through the LRBAA.
The topics are divided into six research and development areas such as managing incidents, protecting from terrorist attacks, preventing terrorism and securing borders, aviation and cyberspace.
"Unlike a traditional acquisition solicitation or even a conventional broad agency announcement, the LRBAA covers a wide range of DHS R&D needs with broad topics to facilitate the ability to partner on unique and creative solutions," said Dusty Lang, LRBAA program manager at DHS S&T.
The topics are:
- Advanced Computing Technologies
- Air Based Technologies
- Biometric Technologies for Extending, Augmenting, or Improving DHS Identity and Verification Capabilities
- Countering Unmanned Aircraft Systems
- Data Analytics
- Detection Canine Technologies
- Distributed Denial of Service Defense
- Enhanced Contact and Non-Contact Trace Explosives Sampling and Detection
- GMD and Nuclear EMP Critical Infrastructure Risk
- Low-Cost Tactical Communication Devices for Information Sharing in Remote Environments
- Maritime Domain Awareness Technologies
- Mobile Security & Resiliency R&D
- Non-Invasive, Minimally Disruptive Sensors and Systems
- Predictive Analytics
- Prevention, Diagnosis and Mitigation of Transboundary Agricultural Pests and Diseases
- Resilient Position, Navigation, and Timing
- Screening at Speed
- Screening of Dense Material in Air Cargo Skids
- Software Assurance
- Technology Acceptance
- Threat Prevention
- Vehicle Ramming Mitigation Technology
- X-Ray Screener Tools