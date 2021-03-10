DHS Unveils Topics for Long-Range Broad Agency Announcement; Dusty Lang Quoted

DHS Science and Technology

The Department of Homeland Security's science and technology (DHS S&T) directorate has released 23 topics for a broad agency announcement (LRBAA) that seeks to gather proposals on novel approaches that may address DHS' operational needs.

DHS said Tuesday that it aims to build prototypes, test and mature various technologies for homeland security usage through the LRBAA.

The topics are divided into six research and development areas such as managing incidents, protecting from terrorist attacks, preventing terrorism and securing borders, aviation and cyberspace.

"Unlike a traditional acquisition solicitation or even a conventional broad agency announcement, the LRBAA covers a wide range of DHS R&D needs with broad topics to facilitate the ability to partner on unique and creative solutions," said Dusty Lang, LRBAA program manager at DHS S&T.

The topics are: