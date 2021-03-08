Unanet

DIU’s Michael Brown: DOD Needs Spending Flexibility to Remain Ahead on Emerging Tech

Brenda Marie Rivers March 8, 2021 News, Press Releases, Technology

DIU’s Michael Brown: DOD Needs Spending Flexibility to Remain Ahead on Emerging Tech
Michael Brown Director Defense Innovation Unit

Michael Brown, the director of the Defense Innovation Unit, has said the Department of Defense needs shorter budget cycles to keep up with China, DOD News reported Friday.

Brown said at a Hudson Institute event that China’s development systems enable the nation to accelerate efforts in areas like 5G, biotechnology, artificial intelligence and autonomy. The DOD also needs to have more flexibility on spending authorities, he added.

"It's a completely mismatched system for what the competition with China calls for," said Brown. "You can learn a lot by adapting to what the private sector has already perfected."

China is progressing in efforts to integrate activities between the government, academia and industry, according to Brown.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Jennifer Granholm

DOE Invests $24 Million to Advance Transformational Air Pollution Capture; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy (DOE) plans to invest $24 million in research projects on carbon capture technologies, as the U.S. continues to address climate change. DOE said Friday that it needs technologies that can directly absorb carbon emissions from the air in a way similar to the photosynthesis of plants.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved