DLA Uses Robotic Automation to Simplify Supply Chain Activities; Terra Nguyen Quoted

Defense Logistics Agency

The Defense Logistics Agency is using robotic process automation to streamline supply chain management activities and reduce employee workload, DOD News reported Monday.

Frank Wood, RPA program manager at DLA, said the technology allows personnel to focus on the more complex activities in supply chain operations.

DLA Information Operations also uses a bot to process purchase requests and leases for thousands of devices, providing the agency's equipment management solutions team more time to perform other billing-related tasks.

Terra Nguyen, chief of the EMS division, said the bot addresses inefficiencies brought by missing bills, which according to her are tedious to manually deal with.

"Thanks to the integration of the bot, our EMS billing specialists have additional time to communicate with customers, research other billing issues and concentrate on additional work-related tasking," she said.