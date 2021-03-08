DOD Chooses Virginia Tech to Lead Acquisition Research Hub

Virginia Tech

The Department of Defense has tapped Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University along with two other institutions to lead a center that seeks to augment the Defense Acquisition System's efficiency.

The Acquisition Innovation and Research Center (AIRC) will explore approaches in procuring resources and products that could support the U.S. military, Virginia Tech said Thursday.

Georgetown University and Stevens Institute of Technology will device policies while Virginia Tech will create a strategy that focuses on the development of data repositories, simulations and models.

Virgiinia Tech's Hume Center will oversee data strategy and the VT Applied Research Corp. will develop operational procedures. The university's Sanghani Center for Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics will work to obtain insights from intellectual property and award portfolios.

DOD has appointed Laura Freeman, Dinesh Verma, Thomas McDermot and Bill Rouse to serve as members of AIRC's executive team. AIRC is slated to host a forum in April to discuss the center's research efforts on procurement and digital transformation.