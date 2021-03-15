Unanet

DOD Stands up Communications-Focused Center of Excellence at University of California, Riverside

Nichols Martin March 15, 2021 News, Technology

Department of Defense

The Department of Defense (DOD) has established a new center of excellence at the University of California, Riverside, dedicated to communications and situational awareness. 

DOD said Friday that it invested $7.5 million in the Networked Configurable Command, Control and Communications for Rapid Situational Awareness COE or COE-NC4.

The center will focus on large-scale networked systems and support pursuits related to data analysis, communications, computing and sensing, under the management of Army Research Laboratory (ARL).

The Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering launched the COE under a research and education effort to support historically black colleges and universities and minority-serving institutions. UCR is a Hispanic-serving minority institution. 

Jagadeesh Pamulapati, acting deputy director of the research, technology and laboratories office within OUSD (R&E), said partners at the University of California, San Diego, will also contribute research on novel communication and computing paradigms made to facilitate safe transfers of sensitive information.

