DOD Updates Acquisition Framework for Software, Major Procurements; Mike Coolican Quoted

Brenda Marie Rivers March 17, 2021 News, Technology

Adaptive Acquisition Framework

The Department of Defense (DOD) has released an updated version of the Adaptive Acquisition Framework (AAF) aimed at simplifying acquisition policies based on different pathways. 

The AAF, known as DOD Instruction 5000.02, includes pathways such as software, business systems, services, urgent capabilities, major capabilities and mid-tier procurement.

Mike Coolican, the Defense Acquisition University's (DAU) AAF lead, told the publication that the pathways are meant to accelerate data-driven assessments, emphasize sustainment, manage risk and empower program heads.

He noted that the software pathway is “the most powerful” among the acquisition categories and that there are 14 programs implementing the software pathway to date.

“Congress, [DOD], everyone has identified the fact that we need to do software better and faster and with a more modern approach," said Coolican. DAU recently launched a website focused on providing details on AAF fundamentals.

