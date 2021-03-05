DOE Allots $115M for New Wave of Small Business-Led Clean Energy Research; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

Jennifer Granholm Secretary of Energy DOE

The Department of Energy (DOE) will award $115 million to small businesses for research and development projects on clean energy. Interested parties may apply for these awards under DOE’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (SBTR) programs, the department said Thursday.

The funds will support research on a range of clean energy topics, including renewable energy, grid modernization and carbon removal. DOE also expects these projects to create entrepreneurial research opportunities for members of minority groups and underrepresented communities.

“Through this program, DOE can support small businesses with seed money they desperately need to develop and deploy cutting-edge clean energy solutions that will help America fight climate change and create jobs,” said Jennifer Granholm, secretary of energy and a clean energy advocate.

SBIR and STTR aim to help small businesses concretize, develop and potentially commercialize conceptual technologies. Those interested in the opportunity may submit letters of intent through March 31st and final applications through April 20th.