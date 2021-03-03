DOE Earmarks Funding for Energy Infrastructure Threat Mitigation Pilot

Energy Infrastructure

The Department of Energy has invested $4 million for a research and development effort focused on information sharing concepts to help mitigate risks to U.S. energy infrastructure.

DOE said Monday it is looking for national laboratories to participate in the research effort, which is aimed at preventing geomagnetic disturbance and electromagnetic pulse impacts to critical energy systems. The program falls under the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) and the Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response (CESER).

The R&D initiative has three increments focused on modeling, testing and mitigation to help the DOE pilot technologies while identifying potential security risks to energy companies.

“The proposed solutions in these investments will emphasize the partnerships needed to optimize grid security and minimize events that could disrupt energy flow,” said Patricia Hoffman, acting assistant secretary at CESER.

The department noted that the program is meant to address CESER’s goal of advancing concepts that can “elevate the energy sector’s ability” to prevent EMP and GMD disruptions.