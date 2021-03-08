DOE Invests $24 Million to Advance Transformational Air Pollution Capture; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

Jennifer Granholm Secretary Department of Energy

The Department of Energy (DOE) plans to invest $24 million in research projects on carbon capture technologies, as the U.S. continues to address climate change. DOE said Friday it needs technologies that can directly absorb carbon emissions from the air in a way similar to the photosynthesis of plants.

"If we can figure out how to remove polluting emissions directly from the air, it would be a game changer in America's fight against climate change," said Jennifer Granholm, secretary of energy.

Nonprofits, academic institutions, national laboratories and commercial companies may apply to receive part of the funds, which will come from DOE's Office of Basic Energy Sciences. The projects would support President Joe Biden’s objective of achieving net-zero emissions in about 30 years.