Unanet

DOE Invests $24 Million to Advance Transformational Air Pollution Capture; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

Nichols Martin March 8, 2021 News, Technology

DOE Invests $24 Million to Advance Transformational Air Pollution Capture; Jennifer Granholm Quoted
Jennifer Granholm Secretary Department of Energy

The Department of Energy (DOE) plans to invest $24 million in research projects on carbon capture technologies, as the U.S. continues to address climate change. DOE said Friday it needs technologies that can directly absorb carbon emissions from the air in a way similar to the photosynthesis of plants.

"If we can figure out how to remove polluting emissions directly from the air, it would be a game changer in America's fight against climate change," said Jennifer Granholm, secretary of energy.

Nonprofits, academic institutions, national laboratories and commercial companies may apply to receive part of the funds, which will come from DOE's Office of Basic Energy Sciences. The projects would support President Joe Biden’s objective of achieving net-zero emissions in about 30 years.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Jacqueline Van Ovost

Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost Named TRANSCOM Commander

U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost has been appointed to serve as commander at the U.S. Transportation Command.  Van Ovost is currently assigned to Scott Air Force Base in Illinois as commander of the Air Mobility Command. Van Ovost logged 4,200 mission hours as a command pilot aboard various aircraft such as the C-32A, KC-135R, F-15B and T-38A air vehicles.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved