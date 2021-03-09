DOE to Award $53M for University-Based Energy Efficiency Assessments; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

Jennifer Granholm Secretary of Energy DOE

The Department of Energy will invest $52.5 million in university-based efforts that help wastewater treatment facilities and manufacturers reduce carbon footprint and boost energy efficiency. These centers also train and prepare students for potential careers related to clean energy.

DOE said Monday that its Industrial Assessment Centers will conduct studies and produce recommendations in the areas of waste reduction, cybersecurity, water savings and productivity, with the goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"This new funding is an investment in both the infrastructure and next-generation clean energy workforce we need to tackle the climate emergency and meet President Biden’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050," said Jennifer Granholm, secretary of Energy.

Interested parties may submit letters of intent through April 1st. DOE expects to select up to 35 universities, which would each receive between $1.5 and $2.25 million in five-year awards.