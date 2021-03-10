Unanet

DOE to Invest New Funds in Quantum Information Science Research; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

Nichols Martin March 10, 2021 News, Technology

Department of Energy

The Department of Energy (DOE) will invest $30 million in a new round of research projects on quantum information science. DOE said Tuesday it will finance efforts that apply QIS to address climate change and other critical matters such as national security.

Researchers may use QIS to quantify, process, analyze and present information, with applications in power outage forecasting and smart device development.

“From developing novel materials to building better batteries to moving clean electricity across the country more efficiently, the field of quantum information sciences can help us accelerate discoveries to solve complex problems in energy and beyond," said Jennifer Granholm, secretary of energy.

DOE will divide the $30 million funding opportunity among five Nanoscale Science Research Centers:

  • Center for Functional Nanomaterials
  • Center for Integrated Nanotechnologies
  • Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences
  • Center for Nanoscale Materials
  • Molecular Foundry

