DOE Unveils New Funding Opportunity for Clean Energy Projects; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

Jennifer Granholm Secretary of Energy

The Department of Energy will use $24.5 million on electricity infrastructure projects that aim to implement clean energy and respond against the climate crisis. DOE said Wednesday that it will distribute these funds across two funding opportunities for research and development on clean energy technologies.

The funding opportunity for “Flow Battery Systems Manufacturing” will allot a maximum of $20 million for R&D on electrochemical batteries powered by externally stored electrolytes.

The second opportunity, titled “Conductivity-enhanced materials for Affordable, Breakthrough Leapfrog Electric applications,” will seek boosted conduction efficiency in manufacturable materials.

“These funding opportunities will help manufacture the next-generation energy storage systems and power lines that support President Biden’s climate goals, create and sustain U.S. jobs and build a strong, secure and efficient electric grid," said Jennifer Granholm, secretary of energy.