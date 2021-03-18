Unanet

DOE Unveils New Funding Opportunity for Clean Energy Projects; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

Nichols Martin March 18, 2021 News, Technology

DOE Unveils New Funding Opportunity for Clean Energy Projects; Jennifer Granholm Quoted
Jennifer Granholm Secretary of Energy

The Department of Energy will use $24.5 million on electricity infrastructure projects that aim to implement clean energy and respond against the climate crisis. DOE said Wednesday that it will distribute these funds across two funding opportunities for research and development on clean energy technologies.

The funding opportunity for “Flow Battery Systems Manufacturing” will allot a maximum of $20 million for R&D on electrochemical batteries powered by externally stored electrolytes.

The second opportunity, titled “Conductivity-enhanced materials for Affordable, Breakthrough Leapfrog Electric applications,” will seek boosted conduction efficiency in manufacturable materials.

“These funding opportunities will help manufacture the next-generation energy storage systems and power lines that support President Biden’s climate goals, create and sustain U.S. jobs and build a strong, secure and efficient electric grid," said Jennifer Granholm, secretary of energy.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Lisa Gordon-Hagerty

Visible Assets Appoints Lisa Gordon-Hagerty to Board Of Directors; John K. Stevens Quoted

Visible Assets announced Tuesday their appointment of Lisa Gordon-Hagerty to its board of directors. Gordon-Hagerty previously served as the administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) and Under Secretary for Nuclear Security at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). She was the first woman to hold this leadership position. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved