Dr. John J. McGowen Becomes a Director for Guidehouse; Scott McIntyre Quoted

Guidehouse

John J. McGowen , Ph.D., has been named a director for Guidehouse , the consulting service provider announced on Monday . McGowen previously worked as deputy director for science management and executive officer at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and US Department of Health and Human Services.

“We are excited to have Dr. McGowan joining our team of healthcare experts. His leadership in government reinvention and process improvement drives really innovative operational systems, and we look forward to applying his outlook and expertise to our work with clients on widespread industry transformation,” remarked multiple Wash100 Award Recipient and Guidehouse CEO Scott McIntyre .

Dr. McGowan has worked in the NIH for 34 years and served in multiple positions. During his time at NIH, Dr. McGowen aligned offices and capabilities to meet NIH’s mission and address growing health threats, including HIV/AIDs, SARS, bioterrorism, and COVID-19. During the COVID-19 emergency response efforts, he worked alongside NIAID director Dr. Anthony S. Fauci in developing policies to combat the virus' spread.

Dr. McGowen is an expert in NIH extramural operations and at managing complex issues. He incorporated innovative technology, automation initiatives, data-driven processes, NIH Big Data to Knowledge efforts, Clinical Research Management System, and high-performance computing into complex research programs at NIAID.

Guidehouse will expect Dr. McGowen to use his years of healthcare-related experience to remodel mission-driven healthcare across the public, provider, payer, life sciences, and state and local government organizations. The emphasis will be to proactively address emerging issues in scientific research and the general sector.