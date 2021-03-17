Excelicon Named to Inc. 5000 List; Tushar Garg Quoted

Excelicon

Excelicon announced Wednesday that the company has been named in the 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals list. The list includes the most successful independent small businesses in the Washington D.C. area. Inc. selected companies based in major metro areas, including Baltimore, Maryland, the Washington, D.C. area, and Richmond, Virginia, that brought in the highest revenue.

“We are so proud of our team that makes it possible for the company to deliver Excellence in Consulting. This recognition and our 49th ranking in the DC Region is proof that what we are doing is working,” says Excelicon CEO Tushar Garg .

“Excelicon is proud and humbled to be recognized by Inc. 5000 again, and we will use this as motivation to continue providing excellent support for our clients and their missions,” Garg added.

The Inc. 5000 list presents a look at the most successful independent small businesses on the cutting edge of innovation or producing unique products that excite private and public industries.

The companies on the Inc. 5000 list show incredible growth rates across all industries in the D.C. area. From 2017-2019, the list’s 250 companies averaged a 211 percent growth rate. In 2019, the companies employed over 120,000 people and contributed $15 billion to the local economy.

“This list proves the power of companies in the Washington, D.C. area no matter the Industry. The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay,” concluded Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk .

About Excelicon

Excelicon is an advisor and provider of agile cybersecurity and advisory services to clients, helping government customers increase efficiency, get the best value and bring systems into the modern era. Holding contracts with several federal agencies, Excelicon is dedicated to delivering high-quality service to clients that uphold ethical and humane missions that support national security, resilience, and health. Excelicon consultants apply their advanced technical acumen on the ground, working with client’s side-by-side to ensure a stronger government for all.