Exiger Appoints Hon. Ellen Lord as Advisory Board Chairwoman; Carrie Wibben Quoted

Hon. Ellen Lord

Exiger announced on Thursday that the appointment of previous Wash100 Award recipient, the Hon. Ellen Lord, as chair of the company’s advisory board and senior strategic advisor. Lord will advise Exiger’s senior leadership in securing an U.S. industrial base by utilizing her vast experience in public and private sector executive leadership positions.

"Ms. Lord's unique expertise at the intersection of government and industry will enable her to play an active role in shaping the cutting-edge technology products Exiger builds, tailoring our solutions to the important clients we serve, and applying our deep market expertise to the complex challenges we solve. Her deep experience in national and economic security issues, technology, and business acumen will be invaluable toward helping Exiger to better serve our global market," commented Carrie Wibben Exiger’s senior vice president.

Lord most recently served as the first undersecretary for acquisitions and sustainment at the Department of Defense (DOD). As undersecretary, she led the DOD’s policy, personnel, and processes to acquire products and services. She was also responsible for supply chain security and resiliency for the defense industrial base. Lord was praised for addressing cyber vulnerabilities within DOD acquisition policies while serving as undersecretary.

Before working for the DOD, Lord gathered extensive private sector experience. She served as the CEO and president of Textron Systems , vice chairman of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA), director of the U.S.-India Business Council , and was a trustee on the U.S. Naval Institute Foundation Board.

"Having witnessed first-hand Exiger's game-changing supply chain risk management solutions to the DoD in support of the Covid-19 response, I was energized by its potential for the defense industrial base and the opportunity for our industry partners to leverage this capability to understand their own supplier ecosystem risk, effectively mitigate that risk, and transition to a proactive posture to effectively deliver secure, resilient, and uncompromised products, systems, and capabilities to the warfighter," added Lord.

Exiger's flagship product is an AI-powered platform designed to drive transformational change in how entities are vetted. The platform is built to enable the federal government and private industry to protect the global supply chain while optimizing transparency, risk identification and mitigation.

Lord added, "I look forward to working with Exiger's team to help steer its rapid growth and product innovation while advancing its mission to preserve integrity, ethics, and accountability across the global business landscape."