EY Names Sam Hughes as Tallahassee Office Managing Partner; Julie Boland Quoted

Ernst & Young (EY US) has appointed Sam Hughes as managing partner of the company’s Tallahassee Office, effective immediately, EY US reported on Tuesday. Hughes will succeed Ken Thomas, who has held the position since the office opened in 2018 and will retire in summer 2021.

“Sam comes into this role with outstanding experience in serving our government clients, building business growth and supporting our people. His investment in our firm’s purpose of building a better working world makes him an exceptional leadership choice,” says Julie Boland , EY US central region managing partner. “After 22 years with EY, we thank Ken for his dedication to the firm and wish him the best on his retirement.”

Hughes joined EY US nearly two decades ago. During his tenure at EY, Hughes has held several leadership positions, where he has driven rapid growth of the Consulting service line. He will continue to lead employees and clients at EY US’ Tallahassee office.

“Tallahassee is a great city that I am lucky to call home. I am humbled by the chance to continue building the firm’s presence in this community,” said Hughes.

In his new role with EY US, Hughes will lead the Tallahassee office’s 30 employees. He will also work to advance the firm’s presence in the Fl. state capital and support clients, as well as promote diverse and workplace culture.

Prior to his position as managing partner of the company’s Tallahassee Office, Hughes most recently served as a principal in the Government & Public Sector practice. He led consulting services for the State of Fl., which has enabled Hughes to gain insights into the challenges and opportunities facing state agencies and local governments.

“The past year has brought countless challenges to our team members and our clients as we all worked together to navigate this pandemic. I am impressed daily by the resiliency of our people and am confident the strength and talent in the Tallahassee office will help us serve our clients through today’s challenges and the many opportunities in our future,” Hughes added.

