FAA Postpones Implementation of New Rules for Drone Tracking, Operations

Drone Operations

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has delayed the implementation of two new rules that will require operators of small unmanned aerial systems to register their UAS for remote identification tracking, and allow them to conduct drone operations over people and vehicles at certain times of the day, Nextgov reported Thursday.

Both Remote ID and Operations Over People and at Night rules were finalized in Dec. 2020 and are now scheduled to go into effect on April 21, more than a month later than their original implementation date. The rescheduling was due to a 60-day regulatory freeze enacted to give the new administration time to review rules before they take into effect.

The Remote ID rule is aimed at helping law enforcement and national security agencies ensure public safety by tracking drones while in-flight using emote ID capabilities while the Operations Over People regulation seeks to streamline Part 107 drone operations at night and over people by eliminating the need to secure a waiver.

“The new FAA regulations jointly provide increased flexibility to conduct certain small drone operations without obtaining a waiver,” according to the agency.