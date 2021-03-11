FEMA Unveils Plans to Implement New Cybersecurity Controls; Ted Okada Quoted

Cybersecurity Controls

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has teamed up with information technology organizations under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to establish cybersecurity controls that could automate security processes, FedScoop reported Wednesday.

FEMA seeks to implement application program interfaces that can generate and standardize system security plans for automation by communicating with authorizing engines.

According to the report, some government agencies find it difficult to comply with data and privacy controls due to their inability to adopt technologies such as DevSecOps and cloud computing.

Ted Okada, chief technology officer at FEMA, said the agency intends to adopt a zero-trust security posture and handle as well as compute data at the edge.

"The common controls in the existing paradigm of client-server, hub-and-spoke computing, which are still with us even with cloud computing, those controls are fast becoming antiquated," said Okada.