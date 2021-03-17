Unanet

Former New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland Takes Oath as Secretary of the Interior

Nichols Martin March 17, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Former New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland Takes Oath as Secretary of the Interior
Deb Haaland Secretary Interior Department

Deb Haaland, formerly a congressional representative for New Mexico, has been Senate-confirmed to lead the Department of the Interior and has taken her oath for the role.

Jennifer Van der Heide, DOI chief of staff, administered the oath-taking ceremony for Haaland, who will undergo a swearing-in with Vice President Kamala Harris on a later date, the department said Tuesday.

Haaland worked on policy to help New Mexico address climate change, protect indigenous women and promote economic and environmental justice in the state.

"I feel immensely satisfied to have been able to accomplish so much for New Mexico families in such a short amount of time, and I’m grateful to my team for their hard work and all the New Mexicans who called, wrote and shared their input over the past two years,” said Haaland, who congressionally represented New Mexico from 2019 to early 2021.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

DARPA Accelerator

DARPA Accelerator Expands Efforts to Commercialize Research Initiatives

A Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)-led accelerator is looking to partner with industry for an effort aimed at preventing adversaries from taking the lead in technological innovation. The accelerator serves as an expanded effort under the DARPA Embedded Entrepreneurship Initiative (EEI) aimed at commercializing more than 150 research concepts within five years.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved