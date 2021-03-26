Gen. John Murray on Need for ‘Bottom-Up’ Experimentation for JADC2 Concept

Gen. John Murray Army Futures Command

Gen. John Murray, head of Army Futures Command (AFC) and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient, said the U.S. military should resist the urge to get in a “rush for lockdown requirements” for the Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) concept, Breaking Defense reported Thursday.

With JADC2, he said the four service branches need more time to perform “bottom up” experimentation to determine the technologies to pursue and how to operate and fight in future conflicts with peer competitors given each service’s unique challenges.

“I just can’t throw away everything we own — nor can the Air Force — and start over. So I think that’s a service unique perspective that’s important as well, not only just for the Army but for all the services,” Murray added.

