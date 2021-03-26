Unanet

Gen. John Murray on Need for ‘Bottom-Up’ Experimentation for JADC2 Concept

Jane Edwards March 26, 2021 News, Technology

Gen. John Murray on Need for ‘Bottom-Up’ Experimentation for JADC2 Concept
Gen. John Murray Army Futures Command

Gen. John Murray, head of Army Futures Command (AFC) and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient, said the U.S. military should resist the urge to get in a “rush for lockdown requirements” for the Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) concept, Breaking Defense reported Thursday. 

With JADC2, he said the four service branches need more time to perform “bottom up” experimentation to determine the technologies to pursue and how to operate and fight in future conflicts with peer competitors given each service’s unique challenges.

“I just can’t throw away everything we own — nor can the Air Force — and start over. So I think that’s a service unique perspective that’s important as well, not only just for the Army but for all the services,” Murray added.

POC - 2021 JADO ForumTo register for this virtual forum, visit the Potomac Officers Club Events page.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

NSWC Crane

NSWC Crane Teaches Navy Sailors How to 3D Print

Sailors learned how to use additive manufacturing or 3D printing equipment with the help of Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane Division. Steven Seghi and Eric St. Ours, engineers at NSWC Crane, stayed at the USS Boxer amphibious assault ship for two weeks to help onboard sailors gain oh-hand experience with AM technology. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved