Gen. Mark Milley: Universal Data Standards Key to Joint Warfighting

Gen. Mark Milley Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has said that he plans to implement foundational data standards and pitch his concept for joint warfighting that leverages networked forces, Defense One reported Tuesday.

Milley told reporters he seeks to deliver his Joint Warfighting Concept 1.0 to Lloyd Austin, the secretary of the Department of Defense (DOD) and 2021 Wash100 Award winner, and Kathleen Hicks, the deputy defense secretary and a fellow 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, ahead of budget hearings with Congress.

A joint system that builds on common standards across the services branches must be in place by the end of the year, he said.

Milley’s comments come as the U.S. Northern Command continues experiments with other combatant commands to help inform the Joint All-Domain Command and Control program.

Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of USNORTHCOM, previously told reporters that the command’s Global Information Dominance Experiments are focused on showcasing the value of data. VanHerck also cited the command’s Pathfinder program focused on integrating radar-collated data with machine learning.