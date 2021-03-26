Gen. Paul Nakasone: Cybercom-NSA Partnership Helped Counter Foreign Election Interference

Gen. Paul Nakasone CYBERCOM Commander NSA Director

Gen. Paul Nakasone, head of U.S. Cyber Command, director of the National Security Agency and 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, said Cybercom’s partnership with NSA plays a key role in protecting U.S. elections from foreign interference, DOD News reported Thursday.

"We operate in a domain that changes rapidly, and this change is measured in weeks rather than months. Being able to rapidly react to that, as we've been able to prove in the security of elections in 2018 and 2020, is empowered by that relationship,” Nakasone said of the dual-hatted arrangement during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Thursday on the fiscal year 2022 defense authorization request.

He said Cybercom carried out more than 2,000 operations to protect the 2020 elections against foreign interference. He also mentioned the creation of the election security group, which consists of teams from NSA and Cybercom, to counter foreign influence.

Nakasone also highlighted the importance of partnerships with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), National Guard Bureau (NGB) and the FBI.

