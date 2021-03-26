Gen. Richard Clarke: USSOCOM Eyeing AI-Based Data Processing, Encryption Concepts to Modernize Operations

Gen. Richard Clarke Commander USSOCOM

Gen. Richard Clarke, commander of the U.S. Special Operations Command, said the command is looking into encryption and electronic warfare techniques to advance military communications operations, FedScoop reported Thursday.

Clarke said at a hearing with the Senate Armed Services Committee that he “personally changed" the command’s priorities and restructured its funding operations to modernize encryption-related concepts.

USSOCOM is also prioritizing initiatives involving data management and artificial intelligence, including a pilot effort on AI-driven “pathfinder” technology for large-scale use, he added.

“We also have to have encrypted communications and electronic warfare capabilities so that our forces…reduce the probability of them to be targeted,” said Clarke.