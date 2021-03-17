GSA-Led Community Announces This Year’s Priorities for Robotic Process Automation; Gerard Badorrek Quoted

Gerard Badorrek CFO GSA

The General Services Administration-led (GSA) Robotic Process Automation Community of Practice has announced it will prioritize process optimization, automation deployment, technology management, program design and peer-to-peer engagement this year, FedScoop reported Tuesday.

These efforts aim to boost the efficiency of factories, bolster the security compliance of RPA technologies, involve GSA's Centers of Excellence in RPA community efforts and foster related mentorships between agencies.

Gerard Badorrek, executive sponsor of the RPA CoP and GSA's chief financial officer, said Tuesday the community's 1000 members from multiple agencies will attempt to persuade their teams to invest in targeted automation.

Badorrek said he wants to implement GSA's “Eliminate, Optimize and Automate” effort across the entire federal government.