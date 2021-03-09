GSA to Host Bitcoin Share Auction; Kevin Kerns Quoted

General Services Administration

The General Services Administration (GSA) will accept Bitcoin cryptocurrency bids on the agency's GSA Auctions website for two days. Interested individuals may place bids on a .7501 share of one Bitcoin from March 15th to March 17th, GSA said Monday.

The share was valued at over $38,000 as of March 5th. The auction's winner must be able to pay his corresponding amount by March 19th through a wire transfer.

“A special thanks to GSA’s Southeast-Great Lakes Personal Property Management team for making our very first cryptocurrency auction a reality," said Kevin Kerns, acting administrator for GSA's Southeast Sunbelt Region.

GSA Auctions hosts biddings for government-owned assets that are marked as excess in the federal inventory. These assets may include vehicles, equipment, collectibles and now, cryptocurrency shares.