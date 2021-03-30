Guidehouse Obtains ISO 9001:2015 Certification; Scott McIntyre Quoted

Scott McIntyre

Guidehouse announced on Tuesday that it has successfully obtained the ISO 9001:2015 certification of its quality management systems (QMS) for the design and delivery of advisory services to U.S. government clients. The company also received the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award (BNQA) for performance excellence.

“We are honored to achieve this prestigious certification, which speaks to our culture of collaboration, high-performance, and commitment to serving our clients at the highest standard of excellence,” said 2021 Wash100 Award recipient and Guidehouse CEO Scott McIntyre .

The ISO 9001:2015 is the international standard that specifies requirements for a QMS. The certification is used by companies that want to provide consistent products and services for their customers while following applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

Guidehouse was the first large professional service company to receive the BNQA. This award is the nation’s highest presidential honor for performance excellence and is awarded to U.S. organizations for world-class results and superior quality.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification and BNQA demonstrate Guidehouse’s high-quality standards with a commitment to excellence and innovation. “This is a true testament to the hard work of our team, our people who continue to deliver this recognized level of excellence every day,” concluded McIntyre.

ISO standards are regularly reviewed to ensure its requirements reflect best practices for organizations, as well as the needs of customers, in the evolving marketplace.

