Hanscom AFB to Roll Out Enterprise IT System to USAF, USSF; Col. Justin Collins Quoted

Enterprise IT System

Hanscom Air Force Base (AFB) is slated to implement a consolidated service desk and catalog system that will support more than 700,000 users worldwide.

The first wave of the Enterprise IT-as-a-Service (EITaaS) platform features integrated security management capabilities, automated compliance checks and regular hardware and refresh updates, the U.S. Air Force said Monday. USAF aims to augment devices and speed up login times across U.S. Space Force and Air Force installations through the Wave 1 update.

The Department of the Air Force launched the EITaaS program in a move to deliver a standardized and agile information technology service to USSF and USAF. The team intends to work with industry and offer a contract in 2022 to deliver enhanced network performance to airmen.

"The partnership between EITaaS and the private sector on Wave 1 will set the foundation for delivering enterprise services across the Air and Space Forces," said Col. Justin Collins, senior materiel leader at USAF's enterprise information technology and cloud capabilities division, command, control, communications, intelligence and networks directorate.

The Wave 1 update is a part of the EITaaS Risk Reduction Effort, a feasibility assessment program that seeks to study security, operational, organizational and technical standards for enterprise IT systems.