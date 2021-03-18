HHS Announces $150M Investment in COVID-19 Vaccine Ramp-up

Department of Health and Human Services

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) plans to invest $150 million to help Americans in underserved communities access COVID-19 treatment.

HHS said Wednesday that it may increase the capacity of health care centers, hire more staff and deliver more equipment to boost the distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments.

Communities with high intensities of COVID-19 cases will receive priority based on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention's index for social vulnerability.

Monoclonal antibody therapeutics, approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), work to neutralize the coronavirus and prevent the COVID-19 disease from developing in the human body.

The U.S. has distributed over 900,000 courses of the COVID-19 treatment across health care facilities in the country.