ICT Supply Chain Task Force Continues Info Sharing, Cybersecurity Studies Under Term Extension

ICT Supply Chain

A task force on ensuring the security of the information and communications technology (ICT) supply chain is continuing its initiatives as part of a six-month extension to the group’s charter.

The ICT Supply Chain Risk Management (SCRM) Task Force is co-chaired by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) National Risk Management Center (NRMC) and the IT and Communications Sector Coordinating Councils (SCC), NRMC said Thursday.

The SCRM task force operates as a public-private partnership that includes industry representatives and subject-matter experts that work to drive the discussion on risks to ICT production.

As part of the extension, the SCRM task force will handle the efforts of working groups focused on information sharing, small and mid-sized businesses, product use acceleration and lessons learned from prior cyber attacks to the software supply chain.

The task force secured the extension in Jan. 2020.