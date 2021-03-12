James Burd Promoted to CISA’s Full-Time Chief Privacy Officer

James Burd CPO CISA

James Burd, formerly the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) acting chief privacy officer (CPO), has been appointed to fill the CPO role on a full-time basis. Burd has been with CISA since November 2018 when he joined the agency as acting CPO, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He concurrently served as CISA's deputy CPO and acting CPO over a term of over two years. His past experience includes work with the National Protection and Programs Directorate, CISA's predecessor agency, where he held privacy officer and analyst roles.

Burd began his engagement with the federal government in 2002 when he joined NASA as an intern.