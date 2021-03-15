Labor Department Secures TMF Investment for Data System Modernization; Maria Roat Quoted

Maria Roat Deputy Federal CIO

The Department of Labor (DOL) has received $9.6 million in funding from the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF) program to help update the department’s data management platform.

The General Services Administration (GSA) said Friday it will use the TMF funding to improve the accessibility and availability of department data for other agencies as well as developers, researchers and the press. The department also envisions the updated enterprise platform to support decision-making on compliance, enforcement and unemployment insurance.

Maria Roat, deputy federal chief information officer and member of the TMF Board as well as a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, said DOL’s funding serves as the board’s first approval of the year. She noted that the investment represents the board’s commitment to federal information technology modernization efforts.

David Shive, a TMF board member and CIO of GSA, said the announcement builds on TMF’s funding increase to $1 billion as part of the American Rescue Plan.

In 2018, DOL secured TMF funding to support efforts to automate visa application procedures. The department saved $2 million annually following the update, according to GSA.