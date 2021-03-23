Lockheed Martin, Omnispace Join Forces to Create Space-Based 5G Capability; Rick Ambrose Quoted

Rick Ambrose EVP of Space Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin announced on Tuesday the company has entered into a strategic interest agreement with Omnispace LLC to explore creating 5G capability from outer space jointly. The project could produce a global 5G standards-based non-terrestrial network (NTN) that could deliver omnipresent communications for commercial, enterprise and government devices.

"Omnispace is fully committed to the vision of creating a new global communications platform that powers 5G connectivity directly to mobile devices from space. We welcome Lockheed Martin's holistic approach to complex systems and deep expertise in satellite technology and government markets, along with their commitment to creating innovative communication solutions," commented Ram Viswanathan , president and CEO for Omnispace.

The proposed network, if actualized, would transform mobile communications providing users with proper mobility regardless of location or environment. Omnispace’s vision of one global network would combine the reach of non-geostationary orbit satellite constellations with the world's leading wireless carrier networks.

The 5G NTN will leverage Omnispace’s priority 2 GHz S-band spectrum and use 3Gpp standards to allow direct-to-device interoperability and connectivity. With collaboration with Lockheed Martin, the hybrid network would provide the necessary coverage and capacity to support essential applications which require reliable and seamless global communications.

The companies’ shared vision to revolutionize mobile communication with a global 5G space solution would be the first-ever dual-use 5G platform for commercial and government missions.