Lt. Gen. Laura Potter Outlines Army G-2 Intell Office’s Priorities

Lt. Gen. Laura Potter U.S. Army

Lt. Gen. Laura Potter, the U.S. Army’s deputy chief of staff for intelligence, G-2, said her office focuses on four priorities and those are people, readiness, modernization and allies and partners, National Defense reported Wednesday.

She said the service is advancing the “people” priority by identifying the skills future intelligence analysts should possess and looking for ways to help them excel in artificial intelligence and machine learning areas.

“If you think of the volumes of data that we have to analyze, the speed with which we will have to analyze it, and the way we have to synchronize for high-end conflict, we really need to look at what those analysts’ skills look like,” Potter said Wednesday during an Association of the United States Army-hosted webinar.

When it comes to readiness, Potter said the Army is pursuing the regionally aligned readiness and modernization model or ReARMM.

“Army ReARMM will inform intelligence ReARMM, and that will help us steer the level at which we modernize the entire force and ensure that we've got units capable of supporting each one of the theaters,” Potter said.