Military Leaders Discuss Installation Resiliency Initiatives at House Subcommittee Hearing; Maj. Gen. Edward Banta Quoted

Military Installation Resiliency

Military leaders appeared before lawmakers during a House Armed Services Readiness subcommittee hearing on Friday to discuss about their installation preparedness efforts in the event of a natural or man-made disaster, DOD News reported Monday.

Brig. Gen. John Allen, commander of Air Force Materiel Command, said the service has developed a risk assessment playbook to carry out initial evaluation of exposure in severe weather and climate conditions at major installations and then use the results to come up with resilience complaint plans for inclusion in installation development plans.

Allen added that the Air Force has finalized installation energy plans for 24 facilities with plans to complete another 20 by the end of fiscal year 2021.

Maj. Gen. Edward Banta, commander of Marine Corps Installations Command, said the service branch is initiating measures to address kinetic- and non-kinetic threats and environmental factors facing its facilities, including integrating climate change’s effects into installation master plans and building up investments in smart grids and microgrid technologies.

"Installation resiliency is fundamental to enabling the operational readiness and warfighting capability of our force," Banta said during the House subcommittee hearing.

Lt. Gen. Douglas Gabram, commanding general of Army Installation Management Command, and Navy Vice Adm. Yancy Lindsey, commander of Navy Installations Command, joined Allen and Banta during the congressional hearing on installation resiliency.