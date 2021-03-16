National Intelligence Director Avril Haines Supports President Biden’s General Counsel Nomination

Avril Haines DNI

Avril Haines, the director of National Intelligence and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, issued a statement supporting President Biden's nominee for the general counsel position at the Office of the DNI.

Nominee Chris Fonzone holds years of experience in the national security area across a range of roles, having served with the departments of Defense and Justice (DOJ), Haines said in a statement posted Monday.

Fonzone was deputy assistant and deputy counsel to former President Obama, and also advised the National Security Council (NSC) on legal matters. The general counsel nominee also helped DOD make decisions on litigation and military operations as a special counsel.

“His wealth of experience and expertise will make Chris an outstanding addition to the ODNI leadership team," Haines said about Fonzone.