Navy Applies Virtual Anti-Submarine Update With Shortened Timeline; Capt. Jill Cesari Quoted

USS William P. Lawrence

The U.S. Navy has virtually augmented the anti-submarine warfare of the USS William P. Lawrence or DDG 110 destroyer over two days, a rate faster than usual.

The virtual update took place in Feb. 2021 under the leadership of the Navy's Program Executive Office (PEO) for Integrated Warfare Systems (IWS), with the help of Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport, Naval Sea Systems Command said Friday.

The ship virtually features the ACB-19 software, an update to the previous ACB-13, allowing for modern and improved ASW performance.

Capt. Jill Cesari, a program manager at PEO IWS, said the milestone demonstrated reduced costs, a shortened timeline and minimized hardware changes required for ship updates.

The demonstrated approach may shorten what would take nine months to just weeks, according to Cesari. The program manager said her team will need to address some software bugs before further applying the approach.

“We will continue to challenge the status quo of how to design, produce and deliver capability to the fleet in order to get the best ASW capability to sea faster and for less cost," Cesari said.

Join Potomac Officers Club is hosting its 2021 Navy Forum on May 12th to showcase the most notable industry and federal leaders within the federal sector and discuss the initiatives, efficiencies and solutions that will enable the Navy to become more effective in warfare. Visit PotomacOfficersClub.com or click the banner above to register for the 2021 Navy Forum on May 12th.