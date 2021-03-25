Navy Develops Energy Efficiency Tool for Ground Forces; Richard Stroman Quoted

U.S. Navy

Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) has created a software application designed to inform the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps on how to efficiently use energy resources. The IPOWER application, accessible via a web browser, simulates how the service branches store, gather and move energy resources, the Navy said Tuesday.

“There is now a pressing need for energy analysis tools such as IPOWER to help acquisitions officers, doctrine developers, logisticians and warfighters make conscious energy-saving decisions,” said Richard Stroman, a mechanical engineer at NRL.

IPOWER determines how energy moves in a unit based on climate data, mission timelines and equipment models.

NRL is now working to identify ways IPOWER can support mission planning with the Windows Tactical Assault Kit, a planning software utilized by ground-based warfighters.