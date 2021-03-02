Norfolk Naval Shipyard to Begin Migration to Maritime Systems Environment

Maritime Systems

Norfolk Naval Shipyard will migrate its applications and data into a new environment April 9 as part of efforts to comply with Naval Sea Systems Command's mandate to update corporate platforms.

The migration into the Maritime Systems Environment (MSE) will modify all corporate tools into web-based applications while platforms such as Supervisor Desk and Advanced Industrial Management/Execution Priorities will receive minor enhancements, NAVSEA said Monday.

"While a few of the applications have some new bells and whistles, the overwhelming majority of the applications are exactly the same," said Kyle Alexander, deputy for MSE at NNSY operations department's implementation support group.

MSE will feature a training reporting local tool and a single sign-on-enabled common access card to remove the use of user identifications and passwords.

Once the migration is complete, the team will move to incorporate the Electronic Technical Work Document to allow management of task group instructions for deckplates. NAVSEA noted the transition of the applications to a remote data server will not affect their performance.