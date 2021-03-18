Northcom, NORAD to Host Five-Day AI System Demo

AI System Demo

The U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) will hold a five-day demonstration to test artificial intelligence technologies that will be incorporated into various decision-making processes, FedScoop reported Wednesday.

The participants will test and evaluate three decision aid technologies during the course of the second Global Information Dominance Exercise event. The partnership also intends to transition the technologies to applicable users and units.

Nine combatant commands will join the five-day activity and implement the platforms into various military components.

"We are conducting these experiments to bring everyone together," said U.S. Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck.

The demonstration is a part of the U.S. military's plans to transition to joint all-domain command and control technologies.