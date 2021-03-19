ODNI, Intel Senior Leaders on US Supply Chain Security, Semiconductor Manufacturing Needs

Semiconductor Manufacturing

Joyce Corell, an official at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said the U.S. must execute risk-based supply chain security management strategies following the SolarWinds cyber attacks, Breaking Defense reported Thursday.

Corell, who serves as assistant director for supply chain and cyber directorate at ODNI’s National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC), told attendees at an Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology event that the private and public sectors must address vulnerabilities in the information and communications technology supply chain in the wake of aggressive Chinese and Russian cyberespionage activities.

Corell’s comments come after the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and Intel announced a partnership to produce Application Specific Integrated Circuit chips for commercial and military aviation systems.

Under the Structured Array Hardware for Automatically Realized Applications (SAHARA) partnership, DARPA and Intel will work with academic entities to optimize the semiconductor's use.

Jose Roberto Alvarez, senior director for the office of the chief technology officer at Intel's Programmable Solutions Group, noted that SAHARA’s goal is to promote U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturing “from beginning to end”.

SAHARA is also looking into potentially developing ASIC for zero-trust environments or applications such as countermeasures technologies for protecting intellectual property and data against counterfeiting and reverse engineering.