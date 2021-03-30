OMB Reinstates Framework for Performance Monitoring, Customer Experience; Pam Coleman Quoted

Office of Management and Budget

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has issued a guidance that will re-establish performance management and customer experience metrics that were eliminated by the prior administration.

Pam Coleman, associate director of performance and personnel management at OMB, wrote in blog post published Wednesday that the guidance will restore a performance framework for delivering government services in line with key priorities.

The framework seeks to execute actions like coordinating with senior leaders, conducting regular progress reviews and producing publicly available performance results.

Coleman noted that OMB encourages agencies to continue addressing timely issues like COVID-19 and climate change response in line with the new directive. The public can access quarterly progress monitoring activities through the Performance.gov website, she added.

“Through this simple process of being clear about our goals, showing the public our plans to get there, and then being transparent about our results, we aim to continue building trust with the American public,” said Coleman.