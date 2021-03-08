President Biden Names Timothy Wu as Special Assistant for Tech, Competition Policy

Timothy Wu Professor Columbia Law School

President Biden has appointed Timothy Wu, formerly a senior adviser at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), as special assistant to the president for technology and competition policy, The Hill reported Friday. Wu, a professor at Columbia Law School, said in a tweet that he will join the White House as part of the National Economic Council (NEC).

He previously served as senior enforcement counsel to the attorney general of New York and held an advisory role at the NEC where he supported competition policy efforts under the Obama administration.

He also handled antitrust enforcement matters during his tenure at the FTC and is recognized as an expert on net neutrality. Beyond his public and private sector experience, Wu has also authored various books on the tech industry and holds a membership with the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Biden is slated to announce his nominees to lead the FTC and the antitrust division at the Department of Justice (DOJ), according to The Hill.