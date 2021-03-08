Unanet

President Biden Names Timothy Wu as Special Assistant for Tech, Competition Policy

Brenda Marie Rivers March 8, 2021 News, Press Releases, Technology

President Biden Names Timothy Wu as Special Assistant for Tech, Competition Policy
Timothy Wu Professor Columbia Law School

President Biden has appointed Timothy Wu, formerly a senior adviser at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), as special assistant to the president for technology and competition policy, The Hill reported Friday. Wu, a professor at Columbia Law School, said in a tweet that he will join the White House as part of the National Economic Council (NEC).

He previously served as senior enforcement counsel to the attorney general of New York and held an advisory role at the NEC where he supported competition policy efforts under the Obama administration.

He also handled antitrust enforcement matters during his tenure at the FTC and is recognized as an expert on net neutrality. Beyond his public and private sector experience, Wu has also authored various books on the tech industry and holds a membership with the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Biden is slated to announce his nominees to lead the FTC and the antitrust division at the Department of Justice (DOJ), according to The Hill.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Jennifer Granholm

DOE Invests $24 Million to Advance Transformational Air Pollution Capture; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy (DOE) plans to invest $24 million in research projects on carbon capture technologies, as the U.S. continues to address climate change. DOE said Friday that it needs technologies that can directly absorb carbon emissions from the air in a way similar to the photosynthesis of plants.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved