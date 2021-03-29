President Biden Nominates Maryanne Donaghy, Seema Nanda for Key VA, DOL Roles

White House

President Biden has nominated former Department of Justice (DOJ) officials Maryanne Donaghy and Seema Nanda to assume leadership roles at the departments of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Labor (DOL), respectively.

Donaghy received a nomination for assistant secretary for accountability and whistleblower protection at the VA while Nanda was nominated to serve as DOL solicitor, the White House said Friday.

Donaghy previously served as a federal prosecutor and spent time at the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices of Delaware and Pennsylvania’s Eastern District. She is a senior adviser for the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware where she is also an adjunct lecturer.

Nanda previously held chief of staff and deputy solicitor roles at DOL during the Obama administration. She also served as CEO of the Democratic National Committee and has more than 15 years of experience in private and public sector employment law.

Biden’s other nominees include Victoria Wassmer, deputy assistant Secretary for Finance and budget at the Department of Transportation (DoT), who was tapped to serve as chief financial officer and assistant secretary for budget and programs at DOT.

Jocelyn Samuels, executive director at the Williams Institute, was also nominated for Equal Employment Opportunity Commission member while education veteran Gayle Conelly Manchin was tapped to serve as federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission.