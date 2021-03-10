Professor Heidi Ries Named Chief Academic Officer of Air Force Tech Institute

Heidi Ries Chief Academic Officer AFIT

Heidi Ries, a physics professor at the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), has been appointed to serve as AFIT's chief academic officer, a role through which she will oversee academic quality.

She will lead multiple aspects of the institute's activities, including long-range planning, faculty promotion and the development and accreditation of academic programs, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base said Tuesday.

“Dr. Heidi Ries was selected as the best-qualified candidate from a field of exceptionally qualified applicants identified through a national search,” said Todd Stewart, director and chancellor of AFIT.

Ries was a physics professor and leader of Norfolk State University's Center for Materials Research. She joined AFIT in 1999 and went on the become the dean of research at the institute's Graduate School of Engineering and Management.

The academic professional is also the recipient of multiple recognitions such as the National Latina Distinguished Service Award.