Rep. Adam Smith: House Armed Services Committee Sets Sights on IT Improvement, Acquisition Process

Rep. Adam Smith Chairman HASC

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said he wants the committee to focus on finding new ways for the Pentagon to improve its information technology systems and tech procurement process, FedScoop reported Friday.

Smith said Friday during a virtual Brookings Institute event the House panel will be “scrubbing” older weapons platforms to help pay for new IT and command-and-control systems.

“Our C2 systems have got to become more durable, more resilient and also more replaceable,” he said. He also noted that he wants Congress and the Department of Defense to focus on “outcomes, not process,” especially in the areas of emerging technology and networks.

Smith, and Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., ranking member of the House committee, initiated the Defense Critical Supply Chain Task Force to examine vulnerabilities and threats facing the defense supply chain.