Robert Cardillo Joins USGIF Board of Directors to Serve as Chair

The United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF) has elected Robert Cardillo , president of The Cardillo Group and four-time Wash100 Award recipient, to serve as chair of the USGIF Board of Directors .

The Cardillo Group delivers strategic and operational expertise to drive awareness and enable improved decision-making. Before forming The Cardillo Group in May 2019, Cardillo also served as the sixth director of the National Geospatial- Intelligence Agency (NGA) from 2014 to 2019.

During his time with the agency, Cardillo led future value proposition through partnerships with the commercial geospatial marketplace. During his more than three-decade tenure in public service, Cardillo served in leadership positions with the Joint Chiefs of Staff , the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

“I had the distinct privilege of being involved in the idea of the USGIF before it was even formed. And I was proud to lock arms with USGIF from senior government positions to advance the profession to best address global security challenges. I am humbled by the opportunity to help lead USGIF into the future – a future rich with new partnerships and immense potential,” said Cardillo.

Earlier this year, Cardillo, as well as Deborah Lee James , was also appointed to Firefly Aerospace’s Board of Directors . “We are thrilled to have Debbie and Robert join the Firefly Board of Directors,” said Firefly CEO Tom Markusic .

“Their guidance will be critical as Firefly transitions from a rapid product development company to an integrated provider of launch, in-space, and lunar mission services for commercial, civil, and national security space customers,” Markusic added.

About USGIF

The United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational foundation dedicated to promoting the geospatial intelligence tradecraft and developing a stronger GEOINT Community with government, industry, academia, professional organizations, and individuals who develop and apply geospatial intelligence to address national security challenges. USGIF achieves its mission through various programs and events and by building the community, advancing the tradecraft, and accelerating innovation.