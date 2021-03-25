Sehlke Awarded USMC Task Order for General Ledger Transition

Sehlke Consulting

Sehlke Consulting LLC announced on Thursday that the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) has awarded the company its second prime task order for Standard Accounting, Budgeting, and Reporting System (SABRS)-to-Defense Agencies Initiative (DAI) transition.

The contract award will require Sehlke to directly support the USMC through the deputy commandant for programs and resources and the deputy assistant secretary of the Navy, financial management and systems.

Sehlke will provide business system and process support services to transition USMC to a new Oracle-based federal financial solution. The required services include training, stakeholder engagement, and sustainment to maintain-or-enhance overall mission capabilities.

The Marine Corps SABRS accounting system first went online in 1991. It was developed by Marines for Marines and has been used as the general ledger system for the entire Department of the Navy (DON). SABRs served the Navy and Marine Corps well, however it has become outdated and officials deemed it time for a new system.

The new DAI system, which Sehlke must support, will provide the Marine Corps with modern commercial off-the-shelf capabilities. Such as automated internal controls, immediate compliance with the Department of Defense (DOD), and federal laws. DAI will also contain analytic tools to predict analysis needed for evidence-based business decisions.

The DAI will support additional process transformations based on DOD business architecture and standard government data structures. The initiative will lower procurement costs through controlled spending and reduced transaction overhead. Also, it will eliminate existing disbursement issues and consolidate purchase request capabilities.

The DAI’s data management transformation will include complete financial data visibility from general ledger to transaction details. The Marine Corps will be able to capture and report costs at the project level along with file layouts using the DAI Global Model standard to eliminate complex and costly combinations.

Sehlke will also provide tactical-level support to functional area organizations and key interface partners while maintaining the overall DON financial systems and auditability framework.