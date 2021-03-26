Sen. Edward Markey, Rep.Ted Lieu Reintroduce Legislation on IoT Certification Procedures

Internet of Things Certification

Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., are reintroducing legislation to establish a certification program to ensure that internet of things (IoT) devices meet cybersecurity standards.

The Cyber Shield Act directs the creation of an advisory committee consisting of cybersecurity experts that will work to establish security metrics for IoT devices including mobile phones, laptops, baby monitors, smart locks and home assistants.

The legislation will enable IoT vendors to label their products with a “Cyber Shield” certification upon meeting requirements under the proposed program. Markey noted that the legislation will encourage manufacturers to adopt best practices in cybersecurity as IoT devices become more prevalent.

Susan Grant, director of consumer protection and privacy at the Consumer Federation of America, said her organization hopes that the proposed program will provide incentives to companies that produce compliant internet-connected technologies.

“By creating a voluntary program allowing IoT manufacturers to certify the security of their devices, we’re encouraging the idea that cybersecurity should be top of mind for industry and consumers alike,” noted Lieu.